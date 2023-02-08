Haley Hovious, former president of the Nashville Health Care Council, has joined HC9 Ventures, a health care-focused venture capital firm based in New York City. Hovious will serve as head of network and community while working remotely from Nashville, a company spokesperson told the Post.
Hovious stepped down from her role as president of the Nashville Health Care Council in January 2022 after serving in the role since 2015. Since then, Hovious was principal at Echo Health Ventures, a Seattle-based venture capital firm.
HC9 recently closed its first fund of $83 million. According to its website, it has a team of six employees and three portfolio companies.
“Having played a leading role fostering connections within the Nashville health care ecosystem and collaborating with its leaders to move the industry forward, I have seen the power of networks like this to drive growth and positive change,” Hovious said in a release. “The HC9 model brings this type of network power to VC in a fresh and new way, and I’m very excited to supercharge the HC9 community in support of our investing strategy and portfolio companies.”
Apryl Childs-Potter replaced Hovious as president of Nashville Health Care Council in April 2022.