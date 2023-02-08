Haley Hovious

Haley Hovious

Haley Hovious, former president of the Nashville Health Care Council, has joined HC9 Ventures, a health care-focused venture capital firm based in New York City. Hovious will serve as head of network and community while working remotely from Nashville, a company spokesperson told the Post

Hovious stepped down from her role as president of the Nashville Health Care Council in January 2022 after serving in the role since 2015. Since then, Hovious was principal at Echo Health Ventures, a Seattle-based venture capital firm. 