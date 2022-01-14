Nashville-based Ardent Health Services has promoted Lisa Dolan to chief nursing officer.
Previously she was vice president of clinical outcomes at the 30-hospital network. Before joining Ardent in 2020, Dolan had various hospital leadership positions for Community Health Systems. She began her career in cardiovascular nursing, according to a release, and worked at Jewish Hospital and KentuckyOne Health in Louisville.
In the new role, she will manage education and development for more than 7,000 nurses in six states.
Dolan succeeds Laurie Bigham, who retired after 11 years with the company.
“Nurses are truly the backbone of our organization and we are pleased to welcome Lisa to this key executive role,” Ardent President and CEO Marty Bonick said in the release. “Her strong history of driving positive clinical outcomes and her passion for elevating the role of nursing in clinical and operational decisions make her an outstanding addition to our leadership team.”
