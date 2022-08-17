When opting to use in vitro fertilization to get pregnant, potential parents can pre-screen the embryos to avoid passing severe and fatal conditions to the child. A new style of testing goes further by screening for the risk of depression and other mental health conditions.
A group of 18 members of the International Society of Psychiatric Genetics, including a Vanderbilt University Medical Center professor, earlier this month authored a report warning against polygenic embryo screening.
In September 2021, Bloomberg reported one of the first babies born after using polygenic embryo screening. The baby was deemed to have the best genetic odds of avoiding conditions such as breast cancer, diabetes, heart disease and schizophrenia in adulthood out of 33 embryos, as reflected by a polygenic score collected through screening across many genetic variants.
Lea Davis, associate professor in the Division of Genetic Medicine at VUMC, said the screening cannot accurately assess risk and could have unintended societal consequences. Most complex health conditions — such as heart disease, depression or diabetes — are polygenic, meaning they involve more than one gene, she explained.
“Each gene only plays a tiny fraction of the overall genetic risk, but then the genetic risk is only a fraction of the overall risk for developing these conditions, because we know that these are not genetically determined conditions,” Davis said. “They're just conditions that also have a genetic contribution, in addition to the environmental contribution. So it's like a fraction of a fraction that's then also spread out across many, many genes.”
Authors of the report assert that the polygenic tests marketed by private companies have limited empirical data and little scientific or ethical discussion. The report elaborates on a statement released last year and calls for oversight and consideration of the clinical, social and ethical implications of such testing. Polygenic embryo screening has no regulation or oversight in the United States. In the United Kingdom, for example, pre-implantation genetic testing is only permitted for a defined list of diseases.
Polygenic scores can be used as part of a risk assessment for some cancers and may be used for heart disease in addition to looking at blood pressure, family history, smoking and other factors, Davis said. Some screening makes sense for IVF users, like testing for conditions that are lethal or severely disabling, present in family history and attributable to single mutations in the genes, such as Tay-Sachs or cystic fibrosis, she added.
However, polygenic embryo screening can have other intended consequences, because genes that are associated with schizophrenia can also be associated with creativity, or those associated with bipolar disorder are also associated with IQ.
“You really can't pick and choose what brain traits you want to have because they are all so interconnected,” Davis said.
She worries that this type of screening could go the way of the eugenics movement.
“There are some real concerns about the broader social implications of something like this,” Davis said. “One is the potential for society to devalue the lives and experiences of people who actually have these conditions as adults.”
