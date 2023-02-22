Three local companies released their fourth quarter results this week. HealthStream saw its stocks jump 14 percent after reporting increased revenues and Brookdale Senior Living beat expectations again, while National Health Investors fell short of expectations on its funds from operations.
HealthStream
Locally based workforce training provider HealthStream announced rising revenues in its fourth quarter results. The fourth quarter of 2022 saw revenues of $68.5 million, up from $64.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.
HealthStream reported positive net incomes and operating incomes in the fourth quarter of 2022 after showing negative numbers in both categories for the fourth quarter of 2021. For the full year of 2022, HealthStream saw a 55 percent operating income jump at $12.4 million. The company in part credits the growth to the decision to consolidate its offerings into a single platform, according to a press release.
Following the Tuesday fourth quarter conference call, stocks (ticker: HSTM) were trading up 14.46 percent at $25.72, the highest mark since November.
In the past 14 months, HealthStream has acquired three companies that offer continuing education and continuing medical education (commonly referred to as CE and CME), the latest for $7 million.
Earlier this month, HealthStream announced its partnership with local acute care hospital operator Ardent, which will implement HealthStream training offerings at more than 200 sites of care.
National Health Investors
Murfreesboro-based real estate investment trust National Health Investors did not reach expectations based on funds from operations, with $0.85 per share in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Research estimated $1.11 per share, though the company has surpassed estimates in two of the previous four quarters.
In the fourth quarter of 2022, the company saw a $1.6 million increase in general and administrative expenses due to increased personnel, according to a press release. National Health Investors also saw $22 million in loan and real estate losses, which were due, in part, to credit loss reserves.
National Health Investors (ticker: NHI) shares were down 5.19 percent on Wednesday following the release of the fourth quarter and year-end results.
The Post reported in April that an LLC affiliated with National Health Investors sold the Maybelle Carter Senior living facility for $8.3 million.
Brookdale Senior Living
Brentwood-based company Brookdale Senior Living beat expectations with a quarterly loss of $0.13 per share, compared to the Zacks estimated loss of $0.43. The company has outperformed the market overall in 2022, according to Zacks.
In its fourth quarter earnings release, Brookdale cited both in-place rate increases and higher move-in rates for new residents as the reasoning for the $56.6 million increase in resident fee revenue. The revenue bump reflects a 9.8 percent increase between the fourth quarter of 2022 and the fourth quarter of 2021.
Facility operating expense was also up 8.1 percent for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the mark from the same period in 2021. Brookdale cites market wage rate adjustments, more hours worked due to higher occupancy and increase in the use of overtime for its employees for the rise in such expenses. The increase in facility operating expense is partially offset by a decrease in the use of contract labor, according to the release.
Brookdale made several changes to its leadership team in January, including the addition of a new chief financial officer. The company is still looking to get its occupancy up in 2023.
"I believe 2022 was a year of growth and continued recovery for Brookdale in several areas of the business," said Cindy Baier, Brookdale's president and CEO. "We delivered [revenue per available room] growth of just over 10 percent and continued our positive occupancy momentum. We are optimistic that our recovery will continue in 2023 and in January have seen stronger than expected move-in results."
Shares of Brookdale (ticker: BKD) were trading up 13.4 percent on Wednesday morning following the fourth quarter earnings call.