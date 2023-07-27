Locally based hospital giant HCA Healthcare released its second quarter results on Thursday, reporting revenues of $15.861 billion, compared to $14.820 billion in the second quarter of 2022. The company raised both its net income and revenue guidance for 2023.
Net income was also up to $4.29 per share, just beating the Zacks estimate of $4.28, and up from $3.90 per share in the second quarter of 2022.
The company saw small percentage increases in same-facility admissions, emergency room visits, and inpatient and outpatient surgeries year over year. In its earnings call, CFO Bill Rutherford said the company anticipates further improvements on contract labor costs, which decreased 20 percent in the period year over year, while the company saw a 7.6 percent increase in expenses overall.
HealthStream beats expectations
Nashville-based workforce training platform provider HealthStream on Monday announced second quarter results, beating expectations.
The company saw revenues of $69.2 million, which is up five percent from the second quarter of 2022, an increase it attributed to growth in several product categories and lingering effects from acquisitions earlier this year. Robert A. Frist, Jr., HealthStream CEO, said in a press release that the revenues were a record for the company.
The company’s operating income increased from $3 million to $4 million year over year and net income increased 34 percent to $4.1 million in the second quarter of 2023, up from $3.1 million in the same time period of 2022. The $0.13 per share quarterly earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.09 per share.
"Given our solid performance, we reiterated our full-year 2023 financial guidance today,” Frist said. “In the second quarter of 2023, we also added an impressive new member to our board of directors, recorded our first content sales directly to nurses via NurseGrid, and our CredentialStream application was rated ‘#1 Credentialing Software’ on the prestigious G2 software review site."
HealthStream (ticker: HSTM) on Tuesday morning saw a slight jump in stock values, a 4.12 percent change to a value of $25.34. On Thursday at press time, the company had a 1.69 percent drop in stock value to $22.10.
Amedisys loses revenue in merger deal
Home health company Amedisys, based both in Louisiana and Nashville, reported revenue losses in second quarter results Wednesday.
Amedisys reported a net revenue of $553 million in the second quarter, which reflects a decrease of 0.9 percent over the same period of 2022. The company had a net loss of $80.3 million, which includes $125.5 million in costs associated with its merger, according to a press release. Earnings per share were $1.37, beating the Zacks consensus estimate of $1.07.
In June, Amedisys agreed to merge with UnitedHealth in a $3.26 billion all-cash deal. The company had previously agreed to be acquired by at-home infusion giant Option Care Health for a $3.6 billion all-stock deal and paid a $106 million termination fee to the company.
It’s been an eventful first half of the year for Amedisys. In February, the home health company spun off its personal care line of business (excluding Florida operations) in a $50 million sale. Former Tivity CEO Richard Ashworth became CEO of Amedisys in March. Amedisys was also named as a potential buyer of local nonprofit Alive Hospice, but the deal was ultimately called off.
Amedisys (Ticker: AMED) shares dropped 4.37 percent to a value of $89.67 on Wednesday afternoon but quickly recovered on Thursday to $90.54 per share.