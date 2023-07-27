Locally based hospital giant HCA Healthcare released its second quarter results on Thursday, reporting revenues of $15.861 billion, compared to $14.820 billion in the second quarter of 2022. The company raised both its net income and revenue guidance for 2023. 

Net income was also up to $4.29 per share, just beating the Zacks estimate of $4.28, and up from $3.90 per share in the second quarter of 2022. 