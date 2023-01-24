Goodlettsville-based Dollar General Corporation will pilot mobile health clinics at three of its Middle Tennessee stores.
Dollar General is partnering with DocGo, a New York-based mobile medical services provider, on the clinics. Services offered include preventative care such as physicals, prescriptions, vaccinations and sexually transmitted disease screenings. The mobile clinics will also offer urgent care services and chronic condition management for diabetes, asthma and high blood pressure. The clinics are part of the brand’s WellBeing offerings, which include pharmaceutical services and drug store product offerings in-store.
DocGo accepts TennCare and Medicare, as well as some private insurances, and offers a flat rate for those without insurance.
In 2021, Dollar General announced plans to expand its health care offerings and appointed Dr. Albert Wu as its first chief medical officer. The company estimates 75 percent of the U.S. population lives within five miles of one of its stores.
At the time of the chief medical officer announcement, Dollar General leadership said: “The Company recognizes the unique access it provides to rural communities often underserved by other retailers as well as the existing healthcare ecosystem. The Company’s commitment to expanding its health offerings is underpinned by its existing infrastructure, robust supply chain and current complementary health and nutrition assortment."