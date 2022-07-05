Delta Dental of Tennessee has announced the appointment of Jeff Ballard as president.
With the addition of this new role, he will continue to serve as chief financial officer for the Nashville-based insurance company, and Phil Wenk, who formerly served as both president and CEO, will continue as CEO. Ballard was appointed executive vice president for Delta Dental in December.
In this C-suite shift, Ballard will have more internal oversight of the company and Wenk will be more engaged with the Smile180 Foundation, Delta Dental’s corporate foundation, according to a press release.
Ballard joined Delta Dental as CFO in 2015 and formerly served as CFO at magazines.com. He is a Middle Tennessee native and an alumnus of Middle Tennessee State University.
“Jeff has been a crucial part of the company’s recent success, and we have the greatest confidence in his ability to begin to lead Delta Dental into its next season of growth,” said Delta Dental board chair Paul Bacon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In