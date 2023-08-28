Delta Dental of Tennessee has named Jeff Ballard its president and CEO as longtime CEO Philip Wenk announces his retirement.
In July 2022, the dental benefits carrier promoted then-CFO Ballard to president and CFO as part of a leadership transition plan, according to a press release.
Wenk has worked with the company for more than 25 years and established the Smile180 Foundation to support charitable dental clinics and oral health education. In retirement, he will serve as president of the foundation. He was inducted into the Tennessee Health Care Hall of Fame in June.
“Phil has been a transformational leader for this organization and built the company to amazing heights,” said Dr. Paul Bacon, chair of Delta Dental of Tennessee’s board of directors. “I’d like to thank both Phil and my fellow board members for their time and thoughtfulness as we prepared for this transition. Jeff has impressed us since he initially came on board as CFO, and that has only continued as he has taken on more responsibility in the last year. This will be a seamless transition, and the company is well positioned for continued growth with Jeff at the helm.”