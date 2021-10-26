New-to-town specialty biopharma company Currax Pharmaceuticals has appointed a senior vice president of global marketing and strategic alliance management.
Ed Cinca will fill the role, reporting directly to CEO George Hampton on the company’s global commercial strategy for its pharmaceutical portfolio. He joins the company after nearly 18 years with Denmark-based pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk, where he most recently served as vice president and head of its cardiometabolic portfolio.
According to a press release, Cinca will prioritize Currax’s weight-loss brand medication CONTRAVE in the United States as well as oversee global partnerships and strategic alliances.
"Obesity is the number one preventable cause of death in the US and has accelerated in prevalence as a result of the pandemic. More must be done to help patients suffering from this disease," Hampton said in the release. "Currax is committed to this challenge and having Ed join our executive team increases our ability to support patients with obesity. His expertise in the category is unsurpassed and makes him a valuable addition to our leadership team."
Currax relocated its 35-employee corporate headquarters from New Jersey to Brentwood in August, celebrating the formal opening at the end of September. At the time, the company said it anticipates hiring an additional 20 positions to the Maryland Farms office building in the near-term, as well as maintaining operations in Dublin, Ireland.
