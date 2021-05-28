The Tennessee Department of Health has now reported a total of 862,098 cases of COVID-19 across the state, up 392 cases on Thursday from 12,266 new test results — a 3.4 percent positivity rate.
Of the total number of cases, 12,428 people have died — with 22 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours.
The number of active cases has fallen 32 percent in the past two weeks, with state health officials reporting that 5,200 individuals are currently infected with the coronavirus. That's the lowest level since last June.
The number of patients hospitalized within the state has fallen 24 percent in two weeks, with 495 people now being treated for illness caused by the virus. In terms of capacity, the state reports that 13 percent of inpatient beds and 13 percent of ICU beds remain available. Nearly 79 percent of the state's ventilator supply is still available.
So far, 2,254,935 Tennessee residents have been fully immunized against COVID, which amounts to 33 percent of the state's total population of about 6,830,000. More than 105,000 vaccine doses were administered during the past week, with eligibility of the COVID vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech now approved for children 12 to 15 years old.
A total of 4,818,010 doses have been administered across the state.
The Metro Public Health Department reported 33 new COVID cases over the weekend. In total, 99,242 cases of COVID have been identified in Davidson County residents since the start of the pandemic. A little more than 700 of those are active infections. Of the total number of cases, 921 people have died.
Nashville has fully immunized 40 percent of its total population and administered more than 585,000 doses thus far. The Davidson County population is an estimated 695,000.
