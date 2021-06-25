The Tennessee Department of Health has now reported a total of 866,670 cases of COVID-19 across the state, up 62 cases on Thursday from 8,592 new test results — a 1.3 percent positivity rate.
Of the total number of cases, 12,543 people have died — with four deaths reported in the last 24 hours.
The number of active cases has fallen 13 percent in the past two weeks, with state health officials reporting that 1,766 individuals are currently infected with the coronavirus. That's the lowest level since April 2020.
The number of patients hospitalized within the state has fallen 28 percent in two weeks, with 231 people now being treated for illness caused by the virus. In terms of capacity, the state reports that 13 percent of inpatient beds and 13 percent of ICU beds remain available. Nearly 79 percent of the state's ventilator supply is still available.
So far, 2,488,004 Tennessee residents have been fully immunized against COVID, which amounts to 36.4 percent of the state's total population of about 6,830,000. More than 66,000 vaccine doses were administered during the past week, with demand waning quickly from its 350,000-doses-a-week peak.
A total of 5,207,926 doses have been administered across the state.
The Metro Public Health Department reported 25 new COVID cases on Wednesday. In total, 99,527 cases of COVID have been identified in Davidson County residents since the start of the pandemic. A little more than 400 of those are active infections. Of the total number of cases, 930 people have died.
Nashville has fully immunized 50 percent of its total population and administered more than 637,000 doses thus far. The Davidson County population is an estimated 695,000.
Nashville to launch COVID review board by end of year
The Metro Public Health Department is planning to tap an independent work group by the end of the year to assess Nashville’s COVID-19 response.
A spokesperson with the health department said nothing has been formed yet, but the city will issue a “request for proposal” later this year to find an outside organization to oversee the analysis.
