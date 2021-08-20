The Tennessee Department of Health has now reported a total of 969,998 cases of COVID-19 across the state, up 6,351 cases on Thursday from 27,152 new test results — a 17.8 percent positivity rate.
Of the total number of cases, 13,096 people have died — with 51 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.
The number of active cases in Tennessee has increased 77 percent in the past two weeks, with state health officials reporting that 53,694 individuals are currently infected with the coronavirus.
The number of patients hospitalized within the state has increased 72 percent in two weeks, with 2,572 people now being treated for illness caused by the virus. In terms of capacity, the state reports that 11 percent of inpatient beds and 7 percent of ICU beds remain available. Nearly 66 percent of the state's ventilator supply is still available. But the major issues hospitals now face is low staffing, officials said.
So far, 2,779,797 Tennessee residents have been fully immunized against COVID, which amounts to 40.7 percent of the state's total population of about 6,910,000. More than 118,000 vaccine doses were administered during the past week, picking up the pace nearly three-fold after demand had waned throughout the summer.
A total of 5,942,969 doses have been administered across the state.
The Metro Public Health Department reported a 519 percent increase in Nashville’s seven-day moving average case rate in the past month, bringing the county total to 107,810 cases. Of them, 4,243 infections are currently active and 966 people have died.
Nashville has fully immunized 50.2 percent of its total population and administered more than 720,000 doses thus far. The Davidson County population is an estimated 715,000.
Tennessee Chapter of American Academy of Pediatrics opposes Lee's executive order
The Tennessee Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics has written a letter in opposition to a recent executive order signed by Gov. Bill Lee that seeks to curtail mask mandates in local school districts by giving parents the ability to opt-out.
“We are seeing more COVID cases and hospitalizations in children than at any other time during this pandemic. It is critically important, now more than ever, that we do all that we can to keep our children safe and healthy, especially children under 12 years of age who are not yet eligible for vaccination,” the letter said. “A child’s health should never be political.”
The Tennessee chapter has also requested a meeting with Lee to discuss reconsidering the order and suggests universal masking in schools for all students, teachers, staff and visitors, regardless of vaccination status.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.