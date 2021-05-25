The Tennessee Department of Health has now reported a total of 860,966 cases of COVID-19 across the state, up 193 cases on Monday from 5,426 new test results — a 4.7 percent positivity rate.
Of the total number of cases, 12,393 people have died — with six new deaths reported in the last 24 hours.
The number of active cases has fallen 27 percent in the past two weeks, with state health officials reporting that 5,921 individuals are currently infected with the coronavirus, the lowest level since last June.
The number of patients hospitalized within the state has decreased 22 percent in two weeks, with 542 people now being treated for illness caused by the virus. In terms of capacity, the state reports that 15 percent of inpatient beds and 12 percent of ICU beds remain available. Nearly 78 percent of the state's ventilator supply is still available.
So far, 2,226,747 Tennessee residents have been fully immunized against COVID, which amounts to 32.6 percent of the state's total population of about 6,830,000. More than 134,000 doses of vaccine were administered during the past week, with eligibility of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech now approved for children 12 to 15 years old.
A total of 4,761,345 doses have been administered across the state.
The Metro Public Health Department reported 108 new COVID cases over the weekend. In total, 99,166 cases of COVID have been identified in Davidson County residents since the start of the pandemic. A little more than 800 of those are active infections. Of the total number of cases, 919 people have died.
In terms of hospital capacity, Middle Tennessee health systems report that 15 percent of inpatient beds and 14 percent of ICU beds remain available.
Nashville has fully immunized 39.5 percent of its total population and administered more than 578,000 doses thus far. The Davidson County population is an estimated 695,000.
