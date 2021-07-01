Nashville-based hospice care provider Compassus is partnering with New York-based Empathy to offer software that helps patients and their families navigate end-of-life situations.
Empathy’s platform offers both logistical and emotional support to family members of end-of-life patients, including resources to help with funeral arrangements, validating a will, estate administration, benefits claims and property clean-outs.
“Combining technology and human support, the Empathy app streamlines end-of-life bureaucracy, minimizes tedious tasks, and automates processes involved in the administration of an estate – freeing families to deal with emotional repercussions and to be there for one another,” company leadership said in a press release. “Empathy also offers human support to provide users both emotional and practical assistance, creating a hybrid experience to help families navigate arrangements and grief.”
Compassus will offer the service across its 200-location network throughout 30 states.
“We cherish the trust our patients and their families place in us to support their well-being throughout the end-of-life journey,” Jim Deal, CEO of Compassus, said in the release. “The set of Empathy services helps Compassus expand our commitment to provide a new standard of bereavement services, bringing even more emotional and logistical support to the patients and families we serve.”
