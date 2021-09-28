Global health service company Cigna has named Debbie McKee president of its Medicare Advantage plans in Tennessee and Arkansas.
McKee has been with Bloomfield, Connecticut-based Cigna since 2018, previously serving as regional vice president of MA sales in the company’s Southeast region. Based in Nashville, she brings more than 10 years of Medicare experience to her new role.
McKee holds a bachelor’s degree from Louisiana State University Medical Center and an executive master’s degree in health care leadership from Brown University.
“Cigna has been aggressively growing its MA business across the country over the past three years, adding geography and new plans to serve more people eligible for Medicare,” Debra Smith, vice president for the Southeast region of Cigna's Medicare business, said in a release. “We’re very pleased to have Debbie come on board during such an exciting time to help us to continue this trajectory.”
