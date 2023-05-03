Stock prices tanked after Franklin-based hospital company Community Health Systems released their earnings report for the first quarter of 2023. At the end of trading Tuesday, stock (ticker: CYH) prices were down 38 percent. 

The hospital chain reported Monday evening a $51 million loss ($0.40 per share) for the first quarter of 2023 compared to the $1 million ($0.01 per share) of the first quarter of 2022. 

