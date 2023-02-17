Community Health Systems shares jumped more than 50 percent Thursday after the company announced strong fourth quarter admissions numbers and earnings of $1.50 per share, easily beating the Zacks consensus estimate of $0.41 per share.  

According to Zacks Equity Research, the figure compares to earnings of $1.15 per share from Q4 2021. For the last four quarters, the Franklin-based CHS has surpassed consensus EPS estimates twice. 