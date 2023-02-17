Community Health Systems shares jumped more than 50 percent Thursday after the company announced strong fourth quarter admissions numbers and earnings of $1.50 per share, easily beating the Zacks consensus estimate of $0.41 per share.
According to Zacks Equity Research, the figure compares to earnings of $1.15 per share from Q4 2021. For the last four quarters, the Franklin-based CHS has surpassed consensus EPS estimates twice.
A CHS release noted that, on a same-facility basis, admissions increased 4.4 percent during Q4, with adjusted admissions having increased 8.2 percent compared to the number of the same quarter in 2021.
"Community Health Systems posted an earnings per share beat, which can mostly be attributed to the company's ability to decrease its reliance on contract labor," said analyst Anna Barsanti with New York City-based research firm Third Bridge. "Selling, general and administrative expenses year over year only displayed a [roughly] 1.2 percent increase, which is significant considering the premium hospitals pay for contract labor and the wage inflation across the board."
In addition, CHS posted revenues of $3.14 billion for the quarter, missing the Zacks consensus estimate by 0.89 percent. This compares to 2021 revenues of $3.23 billion. The company has not been able to beat consensus revenue estimates over the last four quarters, Zacks reports.
CHS reported net operating revenues for Q4 totaled $3.14 billion, a 2.8 percent decrease compared to $3.23 billion for the same period in 2021.
“We were pleased with our progress during the final quarter of the year, including solid volume growth in admissions, adjusted admissions and surgeries,” Tim Hingtgen, CHS chief executive officer, said in the release. “We also significantly reduced contract labor from its peak in early 2022, while improving overall employee recruitment and retention levels. I am grateful to our healthcare system leaders, clinicians, caregivers and support teams for their unwavering commitment to advance patient care and achieve operational improvements in 2022.”
Community Health Systems shares have added about 17.6 percent in value since the beginning of the year versus the S&P 500's gain of 7.7 percent, according to Zacks.
Community Health Systems shares (Ticker: CYH) ended Thursday up a robust 52.3 percent. The shares started the week trading at $5.19 and closed Thursday at $7.74. They were down 1.8 percent in pre-market trading Friday.