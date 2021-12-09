Franklin-based Community Health Systems has announced that executive vice president, general counsel and assistant secretary Ben Fordham will retire, effective February 2022.
Fordham joined the company in 2007 and has served as general counsel and assistant secretary to the Board of Directors since 2017. Upon his retirement, he will enter a consulting role with CHS, guiding the company’s management team on legal matters.
Senior vice president and chief litigation counsel Justin Pitt has been appointed general counsel in his place. Pitt joined the company in 2009 and currently serves as primary counsel for litigation, managed care, reimbursement and other legal matters, according to a press release.
Prior to CHS, Pitt spent several years in private practice as a litigator and lobbyist to the Tennessee General Assembly. He also serves as a member of the American Health Lawyers Association, the Federation of American Hospitals’ Medicaid and Managed Care Committee and is a fellow of the Nashville Health Care Council.
“Community Health Systems will be in good hands with Justin at the helm of our legal department. Justin is an exceptional attorney who is highly regarded by our Board of Directors, management team and colleagues across the organization,” CHS CEO Tim Hingtgen said in the release. “He is an energetic and influential leader who already has spent more than a decade managing legal matters for our company and who has developed a keen understanding of our business objectives and vision for the future.”
