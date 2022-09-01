Locally based insurance claims software company Change Healthcare has found itself at the center of a federal antitrust lawsuit related to its planned acquisition by health insurance giant UnitedHealth Group.
In January 2021, the two companies announced that UnitedHealth would purchase Change for $8 billion. The value is up to $13 billion, according to the lawsuit brought by federal prosecutors in February to block the acquisition.
The trial started Aug. 1 and and closing arguments are scheduled for Sept. 8.
The Post spoke with Rebecca Allensworth, antitrust law professor at Vanderbilt Law School, who noted that this case is without much precedent. Yet it has the potential to create one for future antitrust cases in health care and other industries.
Here are four takeaways from the conversation:
It’s unusual for an antitrust case on the national stage to involve a Nashville company, but it’s not a surprise that the Biden administration brought this case, Allensworth said.
Biden talked about a need for more robust antitrust enforcement in the health care sector on the campaign trail and in his policy statement shortly after he was elected, Allensworth pointed out.
“People like me, law professors, have been writing and worrying about competition in health care for a long time,” Allensworth said. “A lot of people felt like the enforcement wasn't up to what it should be.”
The Department of Justice case blocking Penguin Random House from purchasing Simon and Schuster and the Federal Trade Commission case blocking Meta (formerly known as Facebook) from buying virtual reality company Within Unlimited are other antitrust examples under the current administration.
This case is unique in that it is not a straightforward horizontal merging issue. It takes into account vertical competition, too.
Allensworth said most antitrust cases are between two horizontal competitors. Antitrust and merger enforcement is shared between the FTC and DOJ, and follows merger guidelines, she said.
“Merger guidelines are all about, ‘tell me the ways in which the two merging firms compete with each other, and then show that you know when they merge together there'll be less competition in this market, because you'll eliminate some head-to-head competition,’” Allensworth said.
Both UnitedHealth and Change offer first-pass editing solutions for insurance claims, but United does much more than this, so they are not direct competitors. The DOJ’s main argument is that the competition in the marketplace for health insurance will suffer because United could use data Change has from working with United’s competitors to gain an unfair advantage in health insurance markets. It stands out to Allensworth that the argument that the transaction would also eliminate United’s only major rival for first-pass claims editing technology is secondary in this case.
“That makes me think that [the Department of Justice is] kind of trying to prove a point with this, that they're trying to test the waters of this idea that a merger that gives a company competitively sensitive data — even if it doesn't particularly eliminate two head-to-head competitors — is still going to be challenged under the merger laws,” Allensworth said. “That would be a really big win for the administration in their effort to get tougher on mergers, especially in big tech.”
It’s hard to say what the outcome will be, however, as there’s not much precedent for the case.
“I think that any time you are trying to expand the reach of the law by bringing a case that's not the kind of case that would have been brought four years ago … your chances of winning are necessarily lower than bringing something that's a slam dunk under the existing law,” Allensworth said. “However, I don't think that necessarily dooms the case. I think there's a good reason to try to expand merger law in these ways.”
If the block is successful, it could come into play in the future for organizations, such as Amazon, that don’t have many direct competitors.
Having precedent for merger guidelines that center on vertical competition could apply in the health care industry and beyond, Allensworth said.
“It's a really big deal because merger law has been so totally focused on horizontal mergers in a way that made it basically totally unable to stop the Instagram merger and [for example] any time Amazon buys anybody,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In