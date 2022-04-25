On Monday, Change Healthcare informed federal regulators that it had reached an agreement to sell its ClaimsXten arm to private equity firm TPG Capital for $2.2 billion.
Change, a Nashville-based health payments and technology services company, seemingly unloaded ClaimsXten in an effort to speed up federal approval for its planned merger with health giant UnitedHealth Group.
In February, the U.S. Department of Justice filed suit to block UnitedHealth from acquiring the company, citing concerns about harming competition in commercial health insurance markets. Change was valued at $8 billion at the time.
The American Hospital Association expressed concern that the deal could lead to a monopoly and urged the Department of Justice to investigate this potential acquisition last fall.
The AHA said that the deal “would have permitted a massive concentration of sensitive health care data in the hands of a single, powerful owner with an inherent conflict of interest.”
If the deal is finalized, Change Healthcare would be folded into UnitedHealth’s Optum subsidiary, a physician group. The sale of claims editing software arm ClaimsXten would only become effective after the merger is complete.
Earlier this month, Change Healthcare and Optum said they had agreed to extend their merger agreement to December 2022. As part of that extension, Optum will pay Change a $650 million fee if the merger is blocked by the court.
The document filed Monday, signed by Change EVP and general counsel Loretta Cecil, reads, “The Company believes that its merger with UnitedHealth Group will advance its ability to create products and services that improve the delivery of health care and reduce the high costs and inefficiencies of the health system, which the Company will share broadly with patients, providers, and payers.”
Change went public in 2019. Shares of the company were trading at $23.82 Monday, up slightly since markets opened.
