Nashville-based behavioral health provider Centerstone has promoted two longtime company leaders to be chief clinical quality officer and chief operating officer of its Tennessee, Georgia and North Carolina division.
Brad Nunn, a 34-year Centerstone veteran and former vice president of quality improvement, will take over the top quality spot of the nonprofit’s largest division, and Matt Hardy, who started with the company in 2000 as a therapist and most recently served as regional vice president, has been named COO.
In their new roles, both of which are new to the company, Nunn will be in charge of care strategy and quality improvement initiatives, using company-collected data to map out corrective and innovative action plans, according to a press release.
Hardy will oversee all clinical and business operations within the division, including outpatient and community-based health care, residential and housing services, and veterans and military family outreach.
“We’re excited to have Brad on our executive team as chief clinical quality officer,” Ben Middleton, regional CEO for Tennessee, Georgia, and North Carolina operations at Centerstone, said in the release. “His decades of experience as a provider and as a leader in clinical excellence standards are invaluable to Centerstone.”
“Matt’s wide range of experiences as a clinical provider and leader at our organization for the past 20 years have prepared him well for this new role as chief operating officer. We’re fortunate to have him on the executive team helping shape the future of Centerstone.”
Middleton took the reins of Centerstone’s largest region earlier this year from longtime CEO Bob Vera. He has worked for the organization since 1985.
