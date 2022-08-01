Centerstone has named Carol Bean its chief financial officer.
Bean has been on staff at the nonprofit behavioral health and addiction services provider since 2014, most recently serving as vice president of finance and assistant treasurer.
In the position, effective Aug. 1, she will manage the company's revenues of more than $295 million and lead a team of 225, according to a press release.
Bean seemingly replaces Andy Garlington, who was named to the role in December.
“Carol has always excelled at every facet of financial business and leadership here at Centerstone, and I’m excited to have her taking on the CFO role,” said David Guth, Centerstone chief executive officer. “She has the experience and knowledge required to help our organization continue growing and serving communities.”
Bean is an alumna of University of Phoenix and East Tennessee State University.
