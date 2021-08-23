Nashville-based patient financing firm CarePayment has tapped former Medalogix executive Sathish Kumar to serve as chief information and technology officer.
He joins the team after serving three years as senior vice president of technology and CTO for home health tech company Medalogix. He has also previously worked for Georgia Pacific, Warner Music Group, Macy’s and the federal government, according to a press release.
Kumar earned his bachelor’s degree in computer science and engineering from the University of Madras in India and his M.B.A. from the University of Tennessee. He is currently pursuing a master’s degree in cybersecurity from Georgia Tech.
“Sathish comes to us with a wealth of technology and data expertise that will be a great asset to our team and our customers,” CarePayment CEO Ed Caldwell said in the release.“As our operations and services become increasingly digital and informed by analytics, it’s crucial that we have people on our team, like Sathish, who can manage key development initiatives and are well-versed in the opportunities and threats that come with working in healthcare and consumer finance. We look forward to his expertise and guidance in better serving our provider partners and patient members.”
