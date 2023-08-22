Nashville-based Thyme Care has raised $60 million in Series B funds, the cancer care navigator provider announced Tuesday. The company plans to add oncology and health care experts to the team, expand to additional markets and add additional partnerships in the coming months, according to a press release. 

Thyme has now raised more than $80 million in capital funds, according to the release. Fundraising was led by health care firms New York-based Town Hall Ventures and California-based Foresite Capital. Andreessen Horowitz Bio + Health, AlleyCorp, Casdin Capital and local firm Frist Cressey Ventures also contributed to the round after leading a 2021 $22 million funding round