Nashville-based Thyme Care has raised $60 million in Series B funds, the cancer care navigator provider announced Tuesday. The company plans to add oncology and health care experts to the team, expand to additional markets and add additional partnerships in the coming months, according to a press release.
Thyme has now raised more than $80 million in capital funds, according to the release. Fundraising was led by health care firms New York-based Town Hall Ventures and California-based Foresite Capital. Andreessen Horowitz Bio + Health, AlleyCorp, Casdin Capital and local firm Frist Cressey Ventures also contributed to the round after leading a 2021 $22 million funding round.
In addition, David Whelan, co-founder and general partner at Town Hall Ventures, and Elizabeth Canis, executive adviser at Foresite Capital will join the company’s board of directors.
Founded in 2020, the value-based care platform uses a virtual care team and predictive analytics software model to offer wraparound services to cancer patients.
"The best medicine in the world isn't effective if a patient can't afford treatment or get a ride to the office,” said Dr. Bobby Green, co-founder, president and chief medical officer of Thyme Care. “That's a missed opportunity, and quite honestly it's inexcusable. Thyme Care is built on the belief that we must meaningfully change the standard of cancer care and eradicate the common barriers that exist today. Our latest investment validates our mission to transform cancer care and accelerate the move to value-based oncology care."
In June, Thyme Care was one of two local companies announced as part of the 91 founding members of CancerX, part of the White House’s Cancer Moonshot initiative. CancerX’s first project will focus on using digital tools to reduce health disparities and the cost of cancer care and research.