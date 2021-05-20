A group of health care executives across the country, including eight in Nashville, have been selected to serve as venture partners for newly established health tech capital firm Caduceus Capital Partners.
Les by David Vreeland and Scott Kolesar, Caduceus is a spin-off from the duo's JumpStart Capital Growth Fund and plans to invest nearly $100 million in 25 early-stage health care technology companies in the coming years. The portfolio currently includes Brentwood-based Healthcare Value Analytics and Portland-based Reperio Health.
“We are on the cusp of a massive digital transformation in healthcare,” Kolesar, managing partner of Caduceus Capital Partners, said in a release. “The COVID-19 pandemic is a catalyst for the adoption of technologies that we are supporting, such as remote patient monitoring, telehealth, automated prescription delivery, and automated hand hygiene compliance. We believe this is just the beginning.”
The 14-member team will serve as active participants in the investment process, source and vet startups, hold director positions on portfolio company boards and advise executives on operations, sales and product design.
Venture partners include:
- Bo Bartholomew, President and CEO, EvidenceCare
- Adam Bauer, Partner, IBM Watson Health Consulting
- Marty Bonick, President and CEO, Ardent Health Services
- Bill Brown, Former CEO, Entrada; CEO, A2B Advisors
- Brian Fox, Vice President, Strategic Partnerships, Thompson Reuters; Founder and President, Confirmation
- Phil Hertik, Healthcare Industry Executive
- Judson Ivy, Founder and CEO, Ensemble Health Partners
- Peter Micca, Healthcare Industry Executive
- Craig Richardville, SVP, Chief Information and Digital Officer, SCL Health
- Roy Sailor, Retired Optum Executive; Principal, TellTale Advisors
- Alan Smith, SVP and CIO, LifePoint Health
- Kirk Stanley, President, PopHealthCare, A GuideWell Company
- Eric Thrailkill, Founder, Allee Advisory Services, LLC
- Sue Tyler, former CFO, Medical Mutual of Ohio
