Dr. Amy Gordon Bono addresses protesters and reporters outside of the Justice A. A. Birch Building on Aug. 25, 2022.

 Photo: Matt Masters

In a state with one of the strictest abortion bans in the country, a bill establishing a limited carveout for doctors is on its way to the Senate floor. 

SB0745 passed 8-1 in the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday, after passing on the House floor Monday night. Clinicians like Amy Gordon Bono initially supported the bill, which allowed doctors to use their “good faith judgment” when treating a patient. Since February, amendments have been added to change its meaning. 

Hannah Herner joined the Nashville Post to cover health care in 2022. She previously worked for The Contributor street paper and freelanced for the Nashville Scene.