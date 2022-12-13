Nashville-based BehaVR and OxfordVR of Oxford, England, are merging and announced a $13 million Series B fundraising round.
The new company will operate under the BehaVR name.
Both provide behavioral and mental health services via virtual reality technology. Optum Venture and Oxford Science Enterprises led the fundraising round, with participation from Confluent Health, Accenture Ventures, Chrysalis Ventures and Thornton Capital, according to a release.
The behavioral health platform offered by the company is designed to treat anxiety, stress, pain and addiction via various at-home services. The combined company will be led by BehaVR founder and CEO Aaron Gani. Gani left Humana, where he was chief technology officer, in 2018 to focus on BehaVR.
"The demand for mental health services far outstrips available resources,” Gani said in a release. “Providers need help, and that help is available today through our clinically validated and evidence-based digital programs. In bringing together two innovative virtual reality therapeutics teams, we are positioned to serve the widest range of patient populations possible at a time of intense need."
BehaVR launched its first direct-to-consumer product last year.
