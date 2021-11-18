Nashville-based Bass, Berry & Sims has added seven attorneys to its health care practice, including the former leader of Bradley Arant’s health practice.
Travis Lloyd has joined Bass’ Nashville office from the local office of Birmingham-based Bradley, where he led the health care group. He joins Bass as a member.
“Our national health care practice combines deep knowledge and experience in the areas of regulatory, transactional, operational, and compliance and enforcement to help health care companies navigate complex legal and regulatory challenges as they drive efficiency in the industry,” health group chair Angela Humphreys said in a release. “Adding these seven esteemed health care attorneys will enhance our ability to provide sophisticated counsel to health care organizations on an even broader array of issues.”
At Bradley, Lloyd worked on Quorum Health Corp.’s 2020 $1.3 billion restructuring.
The attorney, who holds a law degree from Georgia State University and a Master’s of Public Health degree from Harvard University, has ping-ponged between Bradley and Bass for the past decade. He joined Bradley as an associate in 2011, then Bass the following year. He returned to Bradley in 2013, where he stayed until the move this month.
The firm’s health care practice group now numbers more than 230 attorneys, according to the release.
The other additions come in Bass’ Washington, D.C., office. The new attorneys all arrive from Baker Donelson’s Baltimore and D.C. offices; five are members and one is counsel. Two of the new attorneys, Jeffrey Davis and Leslie Demaree Goldsmith, previously led Baker’s reimbursement group. Another, William Mathias, was co-chair of Baker’s health law practice and fraud and abuse working group. Kristin Bohl, another Baker addition to the Bass Washington office, was previously a technical adviser at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The other additions in Washington, D.C., are Christine Morse and Laurence Russell.
Bass’ Washington office has grown to 36 attorneys since opening in 2012, according to the release.
“The growth of the firm in our nation’s capital mirrors the growth of Bass, Berry & Sims as a national law firm, both in size and in the breadth of experience with and knowledge of the legal issues our clients face,” Managing Partner Todd Rolapp said. “Our representation of healthcare companies and providers has propelled the firm into the national spotlight among some of the biggest firms in the U.S.”
