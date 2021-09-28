Nashville-based behavioral health and opioid use data firm axialHealthcare has rebranded after securing a $75 million investment the company — now Wayspring — will use to scale.
The funding round was led by New York-based Valtruis, Centene Corp., CareSource and HLM Venture Partners, among others.
The name-change marks a shift for the company, which will focus its efforts on using data analytics to identify individuals at-risk of substance use disorder to deploy management solutions like peer support, behavioral health services and primary care to reduce hospitalizations and emergency department visits. According to a press release, those efforts have been successful: Since launching the home model with three health plans in 2020, Wayspring officials says they have driven down significant costs for its partners.
AxialHealthcare will still exist as a brand under the Wayspring umbrella, according to company leadership, and will continue to offer its prescriber mitigation services under the axialHealthcare brand.
“We are extremely excited to announce this important investment by some of the leading investors in healthcare,” Carter Paine, chief executive officer of Wayspring, said in the release. “The team at Valtruis has a strong track record of investing in and scaling transformational healthcare companies. Together, we are building an innovative solution that holistically addresses the complex and heartbreaking challenges that individuals with SUD and their families face daily.”
Valtruis was formed in August by private equity firm Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe to invest $300 million in health care companies “whose mission is to realign and transform U.S. health care along the principles of value-based care,” according to its website. Alongside Wayspring, the fund has also invested in a San Francisco kidney health company.
