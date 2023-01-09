As many as 1 in 44 children was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder in 2018, compared to 1 in 150 in 2000, according to the most recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Autism and Developmental Disabilities Monitoring Network.

The increased prevalence of autism diagnoses in the past two decades has brought with it a demand for therapy services. In 2019, Tennessee became the last state in the country to require insurance to cover therapy for autism, so the state had some catching up to do in serving the population.

