As many as 1 in 44 children was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder in 2018, compared to 1 in 150 in 2000, according to the most recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Autism and Developmental Disabilities Monitoring Network.
The increased prevalence of autism diagnoses in the past two decades has brought with it a demand for therapy services. In 2019, Tennessee became the last state in the country to require insurance to cover therapy for autism, so the state had some catching up to do in serving the population.
Evidence of this trend is locally based Graham Healthcare Capital’s recent acquisition of Surpass Behavioral Health, an Applied Behavioral Analysis (commonly known as ABA) therapy provider. The company’s CEO Daniel Byrdsong told the Post he has hopes of “opening up as many clinics as we can, as fast as we can.”
Surpass is headquartered in Nashville and manages 30 locations in six states — Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Pennsylvania and South Carolina. The company is planning a Tennessee location but does not have a timeline yet.
“There's a need just across the country for autism services, but specifically in Tennessee I would say they're probably a little bit further behind because a lot of providers did not enter into this space due to a lack of insurance mandate,” Byrdsong said.
When parents call the Autism Tennessee helpline to get connected with ABA and other types of therapy, there can be a six month wait, said executive director Jessica Moore. Growth in the field in response to the expanded coverage has its pros and cons, she said.
“It's great on one hand that a lot more options are available to individuals that need those behavior supports, but there is the risk of a more corporate environment versus therapists that are working for locally owned [organizations],” Moore said.
Peter Beddow, CEO of Accessible Hope in Antioch, said it has been difficult to hire enough practitioners, and he worries that his small business will not be able to retain its employees as larger businesses who can offer more benefits move in.
“We definitely lack laborers but we don't lack clients,” he said.
Beddow said the landscape of autism therapy has been changing slowly but iteratively over the past few years, growing to include more parent training and group therapy. Even with the insurance mandate, he said, there can still be barriers to care for kids who do not yet have an autism diagnosis or are unable to get all of the facets including group therapy and parent education covered.
“If we can teach skills that fill in some of those [communication] gaps that can help [patients] build relationships, then that can be a life changer,” Beddow said.