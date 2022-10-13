Earlier this week, Ascension Saint Thomas and the University of Tennessee Health Science Center announced they are partnering to pilot what is touted as the first rural track for family medicine residents. 

thomas atkins

Thomas Atkins 

Dr. Thomas Atkins, a Cheatham County native, was selected as the program’s first rural track resident. He is a graduate of Vanderbilt University and the University of Tennessee Health Science Center College of Medicine. He will train with Ascension Saint Thomas physicians in its hospitals across Middle Tennessee, according to a release. 

Tags

Hannah Herner joined the Nashville Post to cover health care in 2022. She previously worked for The Contributor street paper and freelanced for the Nashville Scene.