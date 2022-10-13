Earlier this week, Ascension Saint Thomas and the University of Tennessee Health Science Center announced they are partnering to pilot what is touted as the first rural track for family medicine residents.
Dr. Thomas Atkins, a Cheatham County native, was selected as the program’s first rural track resident. He is a graduate of Vanderbilt University and the University of Tennessee Health Science Center College of Medicine. He will train with Ascension Saint Thomas physicians in its hospitals across Middle Tennessee, according to a release.
“Growing up, we didn’t have convenient access to health care. My parents and our neighbors had to choose between driving out of town to see a doctor and missing a day of pay or just dealing with being sick so that they wouldn’t lose pay,” Atkins said. “Preventable diseases are often caught later in rural communities than in bigger cities, where people have more convenient access to screenings. I want to help change this dynamic so that geography doesn’t limit access to life-saving screenings and care.”
In September, the Rural Health Association of Tennessee was awarded a $1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to combat substance use disorder in rural Tennessee over the next three years.
Through the grant, the Rural Health Association created the Tennessee Rural Community Opioid Response Program with the goal of reducing substance use disorders by 5 percent over the next three years.
“We are honored to be recognized as a leader in this work and look forward to directing much-needed resources to rural communities” said Jacy Warrell, executive director of RHA. “Our hope is to support our members and others in rural Tennessee who have not had access to grant dollars to tackle this issue.”