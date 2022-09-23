Nashville-based acute care hospital operator Ardent Health Services is moving its headquarters slightly south from Green Hills to Seven Springs, according to a permit filed with Metro Government.
The company told Nashville Business Journal that it is looking toward a spring move-in date after their current lease at 1 Burton Hills Blvd. expires, with the move meant to be more conducive to hybrid office work.
According to Metro records, Ardent will occupy floors three through five of the tower located at 340 Springs Way, which is in Brentwood but still part of Davidson County. The company is downsizing from its 100,000 square feet in Green Hills to 70,000 in the new location.
Ardent submitted plans to the Department of Codes and Building Safety, enlisting Elevate Design as architect and Solomon Builders as contractor via a permit valued at $7.5 million to rehabilitate the space. The building is owned by Highwood Properties.
Earlier this month, United Arab Emirates-based health care provider Pure Health acquired a minority stake in Ardent Health Services worth $500 million.
