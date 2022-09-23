Nashville-based acute care hospital operator Ardent Health Services is moving its headquarters slightly south from Green Hills to Seven Springs, according to a permit filed with Metro Government. 

The company told Nashville Business Journal that it is looking toward a spring move-in date after their current lease at 1 Burton Hills Blvd. expires, with the move meant to be more conducive to hybrid office work.  

