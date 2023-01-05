Locally based acute care hospital operator Ardent Health Services announced growth in its remote patient monitoring efforts as well as a new senior leadership role this week.

Ardent announced Wednesday that it is partnering with remote care management company Cadence to implement a remote patient monitoring and virtual care program across its locations. According to a press release, the technology provides care as needed from home to avoid unnecessary hospital admissions including care for hypertension, congestive heart failure and diabetes, with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease to launch later in 2023. The partnership began at Utica Park Clinic in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and will be deployed in multiple markets in the next year, according to a press release. 

Brad Hoyt

Brad Hoyt

Tags

Hannah Herner joined the Nashville Post to cover health care in 2022. She previously worked for The Contributor street paper and freelanced for the Nashville Scene.