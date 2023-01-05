Locally based acute care hospital operator Ardent Health Services announced growth in its remote patient monitoring efforts as well as a new senior leadership role this week.
Ardent announced Wednesday that it is partnering with remote care management company Cadence to implement a remote patient monitoring and virtual care program across its locations. According to a press release, the technology provides care as needed from home to avoid unnecessary hospital admissions including care for hypertension, congestive heart failure and diabetes, with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease to launch later in 2023. The partnership began at Utica Park Clinic in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and will be deployed in multiple markets in the next year, according to a press release.
Cadence counts Ardent as its third Nashville partnership, having signed contracts with LifePoint and Community Health Systems in the past 18 months. New York-based Cadence raised $41 million for its launch in 2021, including support from Nashville-based venture capital companies.
Ardent has 30 hospitals and nearly 200 sites of care in six states, according to a press release. In December, Ardent launched virtual nursing at one of its locations in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
On Tuesday, Ardent announced Brad Hoyt would serve as chief medical information officer, a new role which will be part of the company’s senior leadership team. Hoyt will lead clinical information systems and electronic health record optimization, according to a press release. He previously worked in internal medicine for 26 years at Ardent-affiliated health systems in Oklahoma, including Utica Park Clinic and Hillcrest HealthCare System.
He is an alumnus of Rice University and Baylor College and has served on the Ardent Physician Advisory Council since its inception, according to the release.
“Unlocking the power of clinical data and technology to direct how we deliver care is essential to building the health system of the future, and we are fortunate to have Dr. Hoyt lead these efforts,” said Marty Bonick, president and CEO of Ardent. “His steadfast commitment to clinical excellence and his expertise make him a strong addition to our leadership team as we continue to enhance Ardent’s clinical performance with tech-enabled platforms.”