The leaders of home hospitalization and skilled nursing venture Contessa Health have signed a deal to sell the six-year-old company to Amedisys for $250 million.
Publicly traded home health and hospice giant Amedisys, which is headquartered in Louisiana but runs a sizable executive office in Cummins Station, expects to close on its acquisition of Contessa in a month and will pay cash for the company. The deal adds to its core services a business that delivers higher-acuity and post-acute care services to patients in their homes via partnerships with hospital networks, including Ascension Saint Thomas.
Contessa has relationships with seven health systems, a pipeline to possibly add more than 130 systems in 28 states to its network — revenues are expected to more than double each year through 2025 — and, soon, an Amedisys platform through which it can grow nationally.
“Today’s announcement is a strategic and promised milestone for Amedisys’ strategic growth and differentiation, as we expand our capabilities to reflect growing market demands and evolving patient preference,” Amedisys Chairman and CEO Paul Kusserow said in a statement. “We have always worked to innovate and provide even more types of care in the home, as patients increasingly seek to ‘age in place’ in environments that are familiar and safe. Bringing the Contessa team into our family significantly advances this strategy.”
Kusserow and his team expect Contessa to add between $9 million and $12 million to Amedisys’ top line this year but subtract $6 million to $9 million from its adjusted EBITDA.
Contessa was first backed in late 2015 by Martin Ventures, BlueCross BlueShield Venture Partners and Sandbox Advantage Fund to the tune of $3.5 milion. Subsequent funding rounds totaling more than $56 million added Noro-Moseley Partners, the Nashville Capital Network, Wisconsin-based Marshfield Clinic Health System (the company’s first partner) and Health Velocity Capital to that roster.
Contessa Founder and CEO Travis Messina and his leadership team are staying on with the company under Amedisys.
“To continue building on the momentum we’ve created and to take advantage of all the growth opportunities which currently exist, we wanted a partner with a national footprint, a reputation for outstanding clinical quality, and the scale and infrastructure available to accelerate our trajectory,” Messina said. “Amedisys has all of that and more. They understand the pressures and challenges of today’s healthcare industry and are a strong partner to hospitals and physicians.”
Amedisys (Ticker: AMED) is a partner to more than 2,900 hospitals and 78,000 doctors around the country and employs about 21,000 people. The company annually delivers care to more than 418,000 people.
