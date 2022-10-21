Nashville-based biotech company Revance Therapeutics has appointed Dr. David Hollander as its chief medical officer.
The company, which develops and markets Botox and other neuromodulators, is setting its sights on products similar to Botox (read here), according to a press release.
Hollander most recently served as chief research and development officer at Aerie Pharmaceuticals, a Bedminster, New Jersey-based company focused on treatment for eye diseases. He is an alumnus of Stanford University, the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine and the Wharton School (also at UPenn), and he has more than 20 years of experience in the biotech and pharmaceutical industry, according to the release.
Hollander's hiring comes shortly after the FDA approved Daxxify to treat glabellar lines — also known as frown lines.
"David joins Revance at an exciting time, as we turn our sights toward aesthetics commercial launch, international regulatory strategy and the advancement of our therapeutics opportunity and biosimilar to Botox program,” Dustin Sjuts, Revance president, said in the release.
Revance relocated to Nashville from the San Francisco area in late 2020 (read here).