The Nashville chapter of Blacks in Technology — an advocacy group focused on diversity in tech — announced the launch of a statewide health care tech training program that will provide employees of nonprofit health care organizations with analytics training at no cost. HCA Healthcare and Dell Technologies are sponsoring the initiative, according to BiT-Nashville President Holly Rachel.
The announcement came just days after local entrepreneur and investor Marcus Whitney announced he had raised $55 million for Jumpstart Nova, a venture capital fund that exclusively invests in Black-led health care startups.
“We’ve been working really hard since last year to make sure that the training that is being offered is relevant, effective, flexible, and yet challenging for our participants,” Rachel said in a release. “Our nonprofit health care providers serve our most vulnerable populations across the state, and we wanted to provide something that would be a value-add to them and could help them advance their missions. We believe providing this training is doing just that.”
Three local groups — Nashville Software School, LocalTek and Next Generation Health Analytics — are collaborating with BIT to provide the curriculum for the 12-week, virtual training program. According to Rachel, the training is a mixture of self-paced and guided learning courses.
“Nashville Software School is thrilled to be working with BIT-Nashville on this new initiative," Nashville Software School founder John Wark said. "Helping our state's nonprofit health care providers better understand how to leverage data analytics and make better data-driven decisions is consistent with our own nonprofit mission. We're proud that BiT-Nashville asked us to partner with them on this valuable project."
Fifteen nonprofits — Alive Hospice, Mercy Community Healthcare, Cempa Community Care, Rural Medical Services, Inc., Ocoee Regional Health Corporation, Lifespan Health, Cherokee Health Services, Maury Regional Medical Group, Christ Community Health Services, Hamilton County Health Department, Siloam Health, Community Health of East Tennessee, Hardeman Community Health Center, Tennessee Primary Care Association and Mountain Peoples Health Councils — are participating in the program.
