Brentwood-based addiction treatment company Spero Health has added Justin Page as chief legal officer.
Prior to joining Spero, Page spent nearly a decade at Envision Healthcare, most recently as associate general counsel. He attended Vanderbilt University and the University of Virginia School of Law.
In the new role, Page will be responsible for legal, regulatory and compliance activities, a release noted.
“Justin brings a wealth of leadership and legal experience to the Spero Health team,” CEO Steve Priest said in the release. “This is a critical time for our organization as we continue to lay the foundation for national expansion and explore innovative ways to deliver the best care possible. His collaborative approach will be beneficial as he works with our partners across the health care system. His commitment to quality and compliance positions our organization for continued success that will shape sustained growth.”
Spero includes more than 70 addiction treatment clinics in Tennessee, Kentucky, Ohio, Indiana, Virginia and West Virginia. Founded in 2018, Spero is backed by Heritage Group, Health Velocity Capital, South Central and Frist Cressey Ventures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.