Franklin-based drug and alcohol treatment provider Landmark Recovery has named AJ Henry chief people officer.
Henry was previously principal human resources business partner for Amazon, regional human resources director at Lowe’s and human resources business partner for Target.
"AJ brings a deep understanding of human resource support and change management to our growing team," Matt Boyle, Landmark Recovery president and CEO, said in a release. "He will be instrumental in shaping our organization's national talent and leadership development strategies. We look forward to leveraging his extensive expertise and ensuring Landmark Recovery remains a workplace of choice."
Landmark operates 11 addiction treatment centers in six states, including a recently opened center in Denver. The company’s goal is to open 40 more locations by the end of next year, according to the release.
