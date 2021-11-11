Nashville-based ReVida Recovery Centers has appointed Lindsay Key to serve as senior vice president of revenue and clinical operations.
Key joins the chain of addiction treatment clinics after three years serving as the vice president of revenue cycle for California-based Constellation Behavioral Health. Prior to that, she was the director of revenue cycle management for Foundations Recovery Network in Brentwood.
Key graduated from Belmont University, where she received a Bachelor of Arts degree in religion, and later received her Master of Arts degree in counseling from Trevecca Nazarene University.
In her new role, Key will oversee strategy for ReVida’s seven clinics throughout East Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, according to a press release.
“We are so excited to welcome Lindsay Key to our leadership team,” ReVIDA Recovery Centers Founder and CEO Lee Dilworth said in the release. “Her extensive experience in finding new ways for operations and revenue to work together to build success for treatment centers and the services they provide to communities is exactly what we need in this role as we work to break down barriers to treatment access in Appalachia.”
