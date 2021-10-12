Franklin-based behavioral health giant Acadia Healthcare has appointed a chief development officer and vice president of government relations.
David Keys will serve as chief development officer, where he will focus on mergers and acquisitions, development and expansion opportunities, according to a press release. He joins the company from Atlanta-based Truist Securities, where he covered behavioral health and physician practice management sectors as managing director.
Prior to that, Keys served as the managing director in health care divisions for BB&T Capital Markets and Matrix Capital Markets Group. In 2010, he co-founded Averhealth, a drug testing and substance use disorder treatment provider for government programs.
“David Keys is a respected health care expert with extensive experience leading strategic growth programs across the entire health care spectrum,” CEO Debbie Osteen, who announced her retirement earlier this month, said in the release. “He brings unique talents to Acadia through his previous work in investment banking, advisory and development. As demand for our behavioral health services continues to increase, we will pursue best-in-class transactions and strategic partnerships to meet the needs of the communities we serve across the United States and Puerto Rico.”
The company has also named former LifePoint chief of staff Jean Osei Mevs to serve as vice president of government relations, where he will oversee Acadia’s government relations and public policy strategies. Mevs was a regional executive for the American Hospital Association for the past year, and prior to that served as president of Nashville-based Maxx Content.
Prior to that, he was the senior director of physician onboarding and retention and chief of staff for Brentwood-based LifePoint Health and vice president of external affairs and business development at Meharry Medical College.
In his new role, he will focus on encouraging policymakers to expand government support and funding to address the growing demand in the behavioral health space, Osteen said.
“We are very pleased to have Osei join Acadia’s management team in this important role,” she said. “His extensive experience in government relations and public policy and deep understanding of the healthcare industry make him an ideal addition to our team. He is a respected healthcare leader, and we are confident we will benefit from his expertise in effectively communicating our key strategic priorities.”
Acadia has also seen the departure of two other high-level executives in recent months, including chief strategy officer Andy Hanner and chief human resources officer Kim Brady.
