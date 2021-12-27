This year saw a deluge of health care news. There was the obvious: COVID-19 and the city's ongoing effort to combat it, including the rollout of the vaccine. But Nashville's health care companies also continued to make news, as did fraudsters who caught the attention of law enforcement.
Here are the most-read health care stories from the Nashville Post in 2021:
1. Nashville whistleblower gets $28.5M in fraud settlement
2. COVID-19 update: Nashville loosens mitigation restrictions
3. Ex-Tennessee vaccine leader releases scathing statement on termination memo
4. Franklin telehealth CEO fired after harassing teen in prom dress
5. COVID-19 update: Tennessee reports record cases, hospitalizations
6. Report: LifePoint in talks to buy Ardent
7. Nashville set to enter next vaccine phase, inoculate teachers
8. Tennessee to enter vaccine phase 1C next week
9. More contagious COVID strain identified in Tennessee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.