Nashville has officially graduated to an echelon of affordable housing stewardship on par with the likes of Indianapolis or Seattle with its first land trust property.
The development of the first of 15 planned properties under the city’s community land trust has finally come to fruition at 97 Maury St. Established in 2017, the trust is a product of partnership between Metro Nashville — initiated under the Barry administration by way of the Barnes Housing Trust Fund — and local nonprofit The Housing Fund. Built by Cincinnati developer Messer Construction’s local team, the first established property broke ground in July 2019 as designed by Columbus-based architecture firm Moody Nolan. Both of the Ohio contractors rendered their services on the property pro bono.
Moody Nolan’s involvement comes through its own Legacy House initiative, which aims to provide families who cannot afford housing with a home. The firm’s partners reached out to Messer’s executive staff well in advance to partner on the project, which is not the first partnership opportunity the two companies have had in Nashville.
The property has been dedicated to Karl Meyer and Pam Beziat for their contributions, which effectively subsidized the unit. Marshall Crawford, CEO at The Housing Fund, highlighted four key players in the project in particular as “the women behind the CLT”: Alisha Haddock, vice president and community impact director at The Housing Fund; Carla Jarrell, community development officer at Pinnacle Financial Partners; Hannah Davis, Mayor John Cooper’s housing programs director and Maria Harris at the local Be A Helping Hand Foundation.
“The Barnes Fund is an invaluable tool to invest in new, creative programs that are necessary for addressing our city’s housing needs,” Davis told the Post. “The Community Land Trust is a proven model, working to maintain long-term affordability while also providing opportunities for wealth generation for Nashville’s families. We’re grateful to The Housing Fund for taking the lead on this, and we look forward to continued growth of this program to deliver much needed housing security for Nashvillians.”
Three days before New Year’s, the state of Washington awarded $131 million to support the acquisition and development of more than half a billion dollars’ worth of affordable housing in the Puget Sound area, which includes Seattle wherein other land trusts already exist.
Relatedly, Indianapolis benefits from a public-private land trust coalition that has developed over the years into what locals now tout as a citywide CLT, which is slated to receive $1.5 million of the $60 million the city aims to allocate to affordable housing from the American Rescue Plan. This comes as the citywide CLT aims to establish a separate 501(c)3 to centralize all such efforts in the area.
“Innovative and creative housing solutions like these are the reasons why The Housing Fund is one of the best affordable housing partners we have across the entire Southeast,” said Hugh Queener, chief administrative officer at Pinnacle Financial. Queener oversees all of PFP’s community engagement efforts and investments.
The CLT owns the land under the new home and each of the rest of the homes to be developed under this program. The new home will be sold to a qualifying, low-income buyer, and the land beneath it is leased to them. The trust maintains the option to repurchase the home when its owners are ready to sell it.
“The land trust is opening up new possibilities for so many who otherwise might not have the chance to stay in town and take part in our city’s incredible growth," Queener said. "I’m not sure where Nashville would be without The Housing Fund, but I do know we’d be a lot worse off.”
The Metropolitan Housing Trust Fund Commission officially approved the donation of the 15 parcels that established the program in the summer of 2018.
