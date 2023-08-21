After recently announcing a bankruptcy filing and ceasing operations, embattled Nashville-based trucking company Yellow Corp. has received from a rival company a $1.3 billion offer for its real estate assets.
Multiple outlets, including trade publication FleetOwner, report Richmond, Virginia-based Estes Express Lines is prepared to purchase Yellow's 160 freight terminals.
Yellow initially sought bankruptcy protection on Aug. 6. Estes officials originally proposal to provide debtor-in-possession (DIP) financing, money Yellow could use to retire its debt while its officials prepare to auction the company's real estate, machinery and equipment.
But during a Aug. 17 hearing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Yellow lawyers said Estes submitted a "stalking-horse" bid of $1.3 billion for the approximately 160 terminals. FleetOwner reports the stalking-horse bid places a floor under the planned auction of Yellow's properties, thus giving other prospective bidders a number to beat.
Estes maintains a fleet of more than 9,600 trucks, 37,200 trailers and 280 terminals across the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico, while also serving Mexico.
Yellow has nearly $1.5 billion in debt, a lawyer for the company noted during the hearing, FleetOwner reports.
In addition to the bid for Yellow's real estate, hedge fund Citadel is offering Yellow $142.5 million in DIP funding alongside MFN Partners Management, the company's majority stakeholder.
The DIP proposal allows more time for Yellow to sell its assets (real estate, vehicles and equipment), and the fee structure could save the company between $27 million and $43 million — unlike previous proposals.
The company is also in a class-action lawsuit filed by former unionized employees for failing to provide proper notice of layoffs in late July. The employees had sought pension and health care benefits payments.
Nasdaq delisted Yellow's stock on Aug. 15. The shares now trade over the counter (Ticker: YELLQ) and had lost 30 percent of their value since the delisting, FleetOwner reports, before closing up 17.15 percent at last week's end.