Courtesy of Yellow Corp.

After recently announcing a bankruptcy filing and ceasing operations, embattled Nashville-based trucking company Yellow Corp. has received from a rival company a $1.3 billion offer for its real estate assets.

Multiple outlets, including trade publication FleetOwner, report Richmond, Virginia-based Estes Express Lines is prepared to purchase Yellow's 160 freight terminals. 