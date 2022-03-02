West Virginia-based WesBanco Inc. has announced that it will establish a Nashville-area office focused on residential mortgage lending, with Rick Trew to oversee as vice president and regional sales manager.
Trew brings more than 15 years of banking and mortgage lending experience to WesBanco, including regional leadership roles. He has led retail mortgage teams throughout the Southeast, including within Tennessee. Trew temporarily will be located in Murfreesboro until a permanent WesBanco location is opened later this year in Brentwood.
Trew received his Bachelor of Science degree in organizational communication from Middle Tennessee State University.
WesBanco is the second-largest bank based in West Virginia based on deposits, with the company offering more than $16.4 billion in assets. The company’s stock trades on the NASDAQ stock exchange.
"Rick is a strong leader, who brings a wealth of experience and success to WesBanco,” Ed Hensley, WesBanco executive vice president and manager of residential lending, said in the release. “We look forward to the opportunities he brings as we make our entrance into the Nashville area a success."
WesBanco Bank Inc. operates 205 financial centers in (in addition to West Virginia) Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Ohio and Pennsylvania. Additionally, the company operates insurance agency WesBanco Insurance Services Inc. and a full service broker/dealer, WesBanco Securities Inc.
