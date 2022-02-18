Regional wealth management firm Diversified Trust has promoted eight employees in its Nashville office.
The staffers with new roles include Trey Tally, who was promoted from senior vice president to principal. A licensed attorney, Tally works with clients on planning and leads professional development initiatives. Previously, he was a trust officer at Pinnacle Bank.
Lindsey Gill, Marta Parker and Stewart Koch were all promoted from vice president to senior vice president. Gill works on vendor management, tax reporting and operations and in the new role will work on strategic projects. Previously, she worked for Independence Trust Companies.
Parker is a member of the client service team and is a certified public accountant. Koch previously worked in New York for J.P. Morgan Asset Management and Merrill Lynch.
In addition, Andrew Brooks and Joanna Burt have been promoted from senior associate to vice president. Both work on operational matters.
Also, Brittany Dodds and Ashley Rothel have promoted from associate to senior associate.
“We have an outstanding Nashville team, and these eight promotions highlight the depth and breadth of talent we are fortunate to have at Diversified Trust,” Nashville Managing Principal Robyn Hari said in a release. “These individuals have each made a significant contribution toward successfully serving the needs of our growing client base and strengthening our capabilities as a leading comprehensive wealth management firm.”
Diversified Trust was founded in 1994 and reports more than $8 billion in assets under management. In addition to Nashville, the firm has offices in Atlanta, Memphis and Greensboro, North Carolina.
