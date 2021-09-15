FCA Venture Partners, a health care technology-focused venture capital firm based in Nashville, has promoted Andrew Bouldin, Whitney Haley and Andy Patton to partner.
According to the firm, FCA has tallied eight successful exits since the start of 2020, representing $100 million in exit value and a 100-percent return for FCA V and FCA Health Innovations I fund investors.
Bouldin, who joined FCA in 2010, leads the firm’s deal sourcing, analysis and due diligence, according to a release.
Haley also serves as general counsel. She joined FCA in 2019 and works on fundraising strategy and investor relations.
Patton joined FCA in 2020. He was previously president and CEO of Clarus Care, a health care software company. Previously, he held positions at MedSolutions and NuSirt Sciences.
“Thirteen years ago, Clayton and Stuart McWhorter gave John Burch, Nancy Allen and me the opportunity to take FCA and cultivate the venture capital firm we have today,” FCA Co-managing Partner Matt King said in the release. “Our intention and desire is to enable to next generation of [company] leadership as they develop and succeed. We are very pleased to welcome our new partners as they help us shape the next chapter of growth and success for our firm.”
FCA’s most recent investments include Javara, Integrative Health Centers and eBlu Solutions. According to the release, FCA plans to invest $1 million to $6 million in 20-25 health care technology companies during the next few years.
