Nashville-based venture capital firm FINTOP Capital announced Wednesday that it has closed its Fund III at $220 million in commitments, surpassing its goal for the round by $20 million.

The company focuses on investments in software-as-a-service companies in the fintech sector, and FINTOP has already made five investments from the round (in Plinqit, Freight Science, Compliance.ai, Amaryllis and Xelix).

