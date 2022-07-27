Nashville-based venture capital firm FINTOP Capital announced Wednesday that it has closed its Fund III at $220 million in commitments, surpassing its goal for the round by $20 million.
The company focuses on investments in software-as-a-service companies in the fintech sector, and FINTOP has already made five investments from the round (in Plinqit, Freight Science, Compliance.ai, Amaryllis and Xelix).
The firm previously disclosed it had raised $200 million for the round, with the extra $20 million tacked on in the months since.
"We remain committed to capital-efficient entrepreneurs that are building great businesses in fintech, and this new fund will allow us to make bigger investments in more companies," managing partner Joe Maxwell said in a release. "As operators, we understand the unique challenges entrepreneurs are facing in light of the economic downturn, as we've been through this cycle ourselves multiple times. However, we know that the modernization of finance continues to be a strong tailwind of the economy, and we are well-positioned to use these changing times as an opportunity to source strong deals and support budding companies with capital, a solid network and a strategic playbook so they can thrive."
FINTOP’s Fund II closed in 2020 with $126 million in commitments, more than double its 2016 Fund I. According to the release, most of the limited partners from the previous funds joined in the new round.
The firm also announced two staffing changes. Jared Winegrad, a founding member of FINTOP, has been promoted to partner. He manages operations and has worked on several of the firm’s investments.
Additionally, Chris Haley joined FINTOP as a partner earlier this year. He has held previous executive positions with Black Diamond, Knowledge Infusion and LegacyShield.
