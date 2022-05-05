Nashville-based Truxton Trust Company has announced Executive Vice President Derrick Jones has assumed a new role, overseeing the private banking and wealth management firm’s corporate development related to strategy, recruiting, training and business development.
Jones is the company’s founding leader of wealth management and serves as counsel to that group.
With Truxton since January 2004, Jones previously worked six years at SunTrust Bank, ending his tenure there as a senior vice president.
Jones hold a bachelor’s degree in finance from Saint Leo University and a juris doctor degree from the University of Alabama School of Law.
The updates to Jones’ role come as Truxton recently announced the promotions Miles Kirkland, Kevin Brodrick and Spence Dabbs to managing directors for wealth management services. In addition, Managing Director Andrew "Drew" Mallory has assumed the additional role of chief fiduciary officer. (Read more here.)
“Since our inception over 17 years ago, Derrick led our wealth management business,” Tom Stumb, Truxton CEO, said in a release. “By metrics most important to clients and shareholders, under Derrick’s leadership we built one of the most successful bank-owned wealth management businesses of our era. Our aim is to replicate those practices and attendant results throughout Truxton Trust as we grow and evolve.”
