A North Carolina-based trust company is expanding to Nashville.
Colony Trust Company, which has offices in Charlotte and Chapel Hill, announced the move this week, citing Tennessee’s status as “one of the more favorable states to establish and administer a trust.”
CTC began operations as a public trust company in 2018 and now serves in a fiduciary role for more than $1.1 billion in assets under administration, according to a release. The company does not manage investments, though sister company Colony Family Offices manages more than $2.15 billion and offers various advisory services.
CTC serves various trust-related roles, including full fiduciary, co-trustee, directed trustee, successor trustee, executor, agent and trust protector.
CTC did not note whether it has hired local employees, but its website lists an office on West End Avenue.
