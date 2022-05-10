Nashville-based teledentistry company SmileDirectClub reported revenue and gross profit increases in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the marks of the final quarter of 2021.
The company reported revenues of $152 million in the first quarter, a 20.1-percent increase over the mark of the fourth quarter of 2021 but a 24-percent decrease from the figure of 2021’s first quarter. Gross profits were up more than 30 percent from the total of the final quarter of 2021.
Company leaders plan to report further details in a Tuesday morning earnings call. SDC shares closed the day Monday trading at $1.51, right at the stock’s lowest mark since its 2019 initial public offering.
SmileDirectClub reported shipping more than 76,000 aligner kits in the first quarter, a 15-percent increase from the fourth quarter of 2021. However, the average sales price of each unit was down slightly from the figure of the previous quarter.
The company’s net loss in the quarter of $73 million was $22 million better than the marks in both the fourth quarter of 2021 and the first quarter of 2021.
“We are off to a good start for 2022 and on plan with the right-sizing of our operating structure and allocating capital to core growth initiatives that can produce the highest return on investment,” SmileDirectClub CEO and Chair David Katzman said in a release. “These actions have positioned us to further advance our strategic growth initiatives, including oral care, profitable SmileShop expansion, technology and product innovation, and our Partner Network, which are all demonstrating encouraging results. Additionally, we also strengthened our liquidity position with the announcement last month of a new $255 million secured debt facility that gives us financial flexibility to continue making investments in key strategic growth areas of our business. We remain optimistic on our business outlook for 2022 and beyond.”
In the first quarter of the year, the company announced that it was suspending operations in Mexico and seven other international markets in an effort to “right-size” operations. According to regulatory filings, the move, including employee buyouts and other expenses, has cost the company nearly $13 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.